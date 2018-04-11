  • Woman pulls gun during brawl in Chick-fil-A drive-thru (VIDEO)

    By: Tom Regan

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive video of a dangerous fight between several women in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru Wednesday morning.

    The woman who recorded the video said she took it at a metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A around 9 a.m.

    The video shows at least four women arguing, and at one point, one of the women pulls out a gun.

    We took the video to Atlanta police, who now say they’re looking into it.

