ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive video of a dangerous fight between several women in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru Wednesday morning.
The woman who recorded the video said she took it at a metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A around 9 a.m.
The video shows at least four women arguing, and at one point, one of the women pulls out a gun.
We took the video to Atlanta police, who now say they’re looking into it.
We’re talking with the woman who recorded the video, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
