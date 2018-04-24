  • Man posing as Uber driver accused of raping UGA student, police say

    CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - A man is facing charges for the rape of a University of Georgia student in Athens.

    Investigators tell Channel 2 Action News the incident happened after the suspect passed as an Uber driver.

    The victim told police she ordered an Uber early Friday morning in downtown Athens.

    Investigators say she got into a car that she thought was her ride, but it wasn’t.

    How police were able to track down the suspect, and why they believe he may have other victims, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

