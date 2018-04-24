0 Official reprimanded for 'racist pig' comments wants to take case to high court

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County commissioner who was reprimanded after making derogatory comments about Congressman John Lewis wants to take his case to the state supreme court.

Lawyers for Commissioner Tommy Hunter want the high court to rule on a lawsuit he filed against the county's ethics board.

Channel 2's Berndt Petersen was in the courtroom as lawyers from both sides pleaded their case.

"The issue is...does this court have jurisdiction?" asked Dwight Thomas, Hunter's attorney.

Lawyers for Hunter and the county commission argued over which court should rule on his lawsuit.

It all dates back to early 2017 when Hunter took to Facebook and called civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis a 'racist pig.'

The comment led to a public reprimand from his fellow commissioners. Hunter then sued the county’s ethics board that recommended the reprimand.

But when a superior court judge dismissed the suit, Hunter's legal team appealed, demanding the case be sent to the state supreme court.

As it turns out, the county commission's attorney said the record of the case was sent to the high court by accident.

"It is our position that the transmission of the record was in error, and this court continues to have jurisdiction to rule on this issue," said county attorney, Ken Jarrard.

Hunter's lawyer insists the justices on the high court are the ones who should settle this once and for all.

"The record is physically there. It makes sense. This is not within your jurisdiction. That record is down there. You can't interfere with that,” said Thomas.

Commissioner Tommy Hunter did not attend the hearing. Superior Court Judge Randy Rich said he'll rule on Hunter's appeal by Friday.

