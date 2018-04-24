'Armed and dangerous' man terrorizing 4 metro counties, police say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Rockdale County are searching for an 'armed and dangerous' man they say has been terrorizing their community since they first caught him three years ago.
Investigators said the man is wanted for dozens of crimes in Rockdale, Gwinnett, DeKalb and Clayto counties and they need your to help catch him.
Conyers police first busted Anthony Vaughn on several burglary and theft charges in 2015 but he failed to turn himself in, authorities said.
Police said Vaughn then went back to work.
“He’s been on the loose, multiple warrants, wreaking more havoc, failed to turn himself in for a series of charges,” said Conyers Police Sgt. Kim Lucas.
We're with police as they search for the suspect and the warning they have for residents, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}