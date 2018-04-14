Man in pickup killed after hitting Amtrak train in southeast Georgia

NAHUNTA, Ga. - Brantley County Medical Services confirmed with Action News Jax that the driver of a pickup was killed when the truck hit an Amtrak train in Nahunta late Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred at US-82 where the road crosses the tracks, according to Brantley County Medical Services.
Amtrak confirmed that Train 98, a Silver Meteor passenger train traveling from New York to Miami, was involved in an incident and that there were no injuries to anyone on the train.
According to Amtrak, the pickup struck the wheel of the rear locomotive and the crossing is protected by gates, flashing lights, and bells all of which they confirmed were working at the time of the incident.
The train was delayed about five hours before it could make a scheduled stop in Jacksonville.
