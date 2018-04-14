GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working an officer-involved shooting in Carroll County.
Spokeswoman Nelly Miles tweeted on Saturday afternoon GBI agents are on the scene gathering details.
The @GBI_GA has been requested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting. Agents are at the scene gathering details.— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) April 14, 2018
The incident happened on Little River Road just north of Carrollton off Highway 27.
The GBI confirmed one person is dead and the officer is fine.
Carroll County SO OIS: One man is deceased. Officers are ok.— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) April 14, 2018
