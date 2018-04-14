  • GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Carroll County

    By: Wendy Halloran

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working an officer-involved shooting in Carroll County. 

    Spokeswoman Nelly Miles tweeted on Saturday afternoon GBI agents are on the scene gathering details. 

    The incident happened on Little River Road just north of Carrollton off Highway 27. 

    The GBI confirmed one person is dead and the officer is fine. 

