2 dead after shooting at apartment in Lawrenceville, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department's SWAT team told Channel 2 Action News they are on the scene of a homicide investigation in Lawrenceville.
The incident happened on the 800 block of Walther Boulevard at the Sugar Mill Apartments.
A spokesperson with Gwinnett County told Channel 2 Action News two people were shot and died.
We have a photographer on the way to the scene to gather more information for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
