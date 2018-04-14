  • 2 dead after shooting at apartment in Lawrenceville, police say

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department's SWAT team told Channel 2 Action News they are on the scene of a homicide investigation in Lawrenceville.

    The incident happened on the 800 block of Walther Boulevard at the Sugar Mill Apartments.

    A spokesperson with Gwinnett County told Channel 2 Action News two people were shot and died. 

