Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said most of Saturday will be warm, humid and rain-free with temperatures in the 80s.
However, Monahan said big changes will arrive Saturday late evening.
"There's a moderate risk of damaging wind gusts in mainly northwest Georgia late today," Monahan said.
Here are the storm threats tonight into tomorrow morning -- a moderate risk of damaging wind gusts in mainly NW GA late today. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/6qQJtROFoV— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 14, 2018
Some areas could see some heavy rain, measuring about 1-inch across much of north Georgia from late Saturday into Sunday.
"Trees and power lines down are a concern with wind gusts up to 40 to 60 mph," Monahan said.
This storm storm system is already is responsible for at least one death in Louisiana.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department said a 2-year-old girl in Red Chute was killed when a tree fell on her family's mobile home.
Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings over parts of MS, TN, and LA this morning. Tracking our severe weather threat and rain timeline -- at 6:45am on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/SHJ7JZzuTG— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 14, 2018
There have been 10 tornadoes reported across the South since the outbreak began: four in Arkansas, four in Louisiana and two in Texas. There have been over 180 reports of severe weather from this storm system, including numerous severe wind and hail reports from Wisconsin to Texas.
Monahan said the storm will weaken as it moves into Georgia.
