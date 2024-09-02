Man found with gunshot wound in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A police investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta after a man was shot.
Channel 2 Action News is at the scene on Cooper Street Southwest, where multiple police cars blocked the road.
There was caution tape up around the location.
Police said they responded to reports of a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital.
Because of the man’s medical condition, he wasn’t able to tell officers who shot him.
The victim hasn’t been identified. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if police are searching for any suspects.
