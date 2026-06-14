Man found shot multiple times dies in southeast Atlanta

A man was found shot multiple times behind a shopping plaza along the 1000 block of Fayetteville Rd.

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Atlanta police tell Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that someone found the man’s body behind a group of business that includes a seafood cafe and liquor store. Police had this area taped off as they investigated.

At this time police have not shared the identity of the victim and they have not identified any suspects.

APD is urging anyone with information to give them a call.

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We’ll continue to follow this story and give you the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

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