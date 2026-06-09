1,800 pounds of marijuana found hidden among cargo on I-20

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Carroll County uncovered a massive drug stash, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

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The agency said troopers recently stopped a tractor-trailer for a traffic violation while traveling along I-20. During the stop, the trooper spoke with the driver and requested assistance from K-9 Draco.

Authorities said Draco alerted them to the presence of illegal drugs inside the trailer. Authorities said a search of the trailer uncovered four suspicious pallets hidden among other cargo.

Officials said the pallets contained more than 1,800 pounds of marijuana and over 4,000 illegal THC vape cartridges.

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The agency said every day troopers are working to make communities safer.

“Every day our troopers and officers are out there working hard to make Georgia safer. While every stop has the potential to change one life, some stops have a far greater reach,” the agency said.

Officials did not release information about the driver or any potential charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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