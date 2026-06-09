Nic Smith: Georgia native, Kentucky football player dies at 20

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A college football player from metro Atlanta has died suddenly at the age of 20.

The University of Kentucky athletic department confirmed defensive lineman Nic “Happy” Smith, who grew up in Loganville, died on Monday.

“Today our hearts are broken. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nic’s family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew and loved him,” head coach Will Stein said. “This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community. We will continue to support one another and honor his memory.”

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The Associated Press reports that campus police responded to a residence hall around 10 a.m. Monday and found Smith dead inside his room. No cause of death has been determined, but the school told the AP that no foul play is suspected.

Smith was a two-sport athlete in football and basketball for Walnut Grove High School in Walton County. He had offers to play college football for Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern, but committed to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The defensive lineman redshirted his freshman year and was going into his sophomore year as a major in community leadership and developing.

Smith dreamed of playing in the NFL and owning his own food business, according to his team biography page. He is survived by his parents and six siblings.

“Hold your children tighter kiss them tell them you love them check on them everyday. Thank you for those who have reached out who heard the news thank you for your support and your prayers,” Smith’s mother, Genedra, wrote on her Facebook page.

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