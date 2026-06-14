College World Series: UGA dominates Texas, 7-1

OMAHA, Neb. — No. 3 seed Georgia dominated No. 6 seed Texas in its first game at the College World Series on Saturday night.

Joey Volchko pitched a complete game and Rylan Lujo’s 3-RBI night led to the 7-1 win over the Longhorns.

Georgia will now face Oklahoma in the winner’s bracket on Monday night. Shortstop Kolby Branch’s brother, Kyle, plays for the Sooners.

The winner of Monday’s night game will need only one more win to advance to the MCWS Finals. The loser will play in an elimination game Tuesday night.

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