Man dies in industrial accident at EV battery plant being built near Savannah

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man died Tuesday morning at an electric vehicle battery plant under construction when a load fell off a forklift, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fatal accident happened at the HL-GA Battery Co. at the Bryan County MegaSite in Ellabell. It is scheduled to start producing EV batteries for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles in early 2026.

Deputies responded to the site about 25 miles from downtown Savannah at around 11 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

As the truck was being unloaded, the load came loose from the forklift and fell, the sheriff’s department said.

Authorities said the man, a contractor at the plant site, wasn’t able to get out of the way in time, and he was struck and killed.

Law enforcement officials haven’t yet identified the victim, as of Tuesday, as authorities have to contact the man’s family.

Officials in Bryan County said they are continuing to investigate the fatal accident. No foul play is suspected.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the Tuesday death, a Department of Labor spokesperson said Wednesday.

That spokesperson also said OSHA is investigating another fatal forklift accident at the same site March 21.

Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution have committed more than $4.3 billion to build the EV battery plant.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to HL-GA Battery Co., Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and LG Energy Solution for comment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group