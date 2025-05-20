Risk of damaging winds, hail, possible tornadoes from severe storms tonight

A line of strong and severe storms is moving into northwest Georgia this evening and then into the metro Atlanta area as we head through the night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The potential is there for severe weather – damaging winds, large hail and you cannot rule out tornadoes as well. That will be diminishing as we head past around 2 a.m.

If we have any tornado warnings, Severe Weather Team 2 will bring that to you LIVE on Channel 2.

The tornado threat is greatest for the northwest corner of the state – Calhoun, Rome and to the north and west – and we still have potential for an isolated tornado for the metro area.

There is also the potential for some large hail, 1 inch in diameter, but that is a lower threat.

The most significant risk and most widespread threat is for damaging winds of 60-70 mph.

We will be tracking these storms LIVE this evening and overnight on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group