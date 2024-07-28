Man dies in apartment fire, others displaced in second apartment fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being pulled from an apartment fire in Cherokee County over the weekend.

On Friday evening, Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services (CCFES) responded to two reported structure fires in the area of Riverstone Parkway in Canton.

The first fire happened at the Blue Ridge Apartments on Tiffany Lane just before 6 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from one unit.

Firefighters searched the apartment where they found a man inside.

He was pulled from the apartment and pronounced dead on the scene.

There are no details on how the fire started.

The second fire happened at the Canton Mill Loft Apartments on Riverstone Parkway at 7:00 p.m.

The building had significant water damage to units below the unit that caught fire.

Both fires are under investigation.

Fire investigators do not believe there is any relation between the two fires.

