  • Man dies after being shot at Atlantic Station

    By: Steve Burns Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    A man died after being shot Thursday night at Atlanta Station, police confirmed.

    Police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown said there is no suspect in custody. No other details have been released.

    The investigation continues.

