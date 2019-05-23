Man confesses to 2002 double-murder in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A man has confessed to a double-murder in Paulding County that happened 17 years ago.
According to Paulding County sheriff’s officials, Andrew John Shadrix, 44, killed two men in September 15, 2002 on Cochran Store Road in Douglasville in unincorporated Paulding County.
Police responded to a vehicle fire on I-20 in the early morning hours and found two bodies burned in the back of the trunk. An autopsy revealed the two men had been shot to death.
The victims were identified as Shad Andrew English, 21, and Dennis Jeffrey Jackson, 19, both of Paulding County. Sheriff’s officials said the case went cold with little leads.
Shadrix is currently incarcerated in the Georgia State Prison system on unrelated charges.
