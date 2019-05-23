Woman nearly 8 months pregnant says scooter riders knocked her down at Beltline

ATLANTA - Lauren Sorrell told Channel 2 Action News she planned for a lot during the nearly eight months of her pregnancy, but she never prepared for a run-in with scooter riders that could make her unable to hold her baby girl when she's born.
“This is my first baby,” Sorrell said. “It makes me worried about my ability to care for her the way I wanted to when she first got here.”
Sorrell has a broken elbow after she said two women on one scooter lost control and knocked her down while she walked on the Beltline.
“I fell straight on my hand and kind of on my stomach and rolled,” Sorrell said.
Sorrell said it happened May 4 on the eastside trail at around 6 p.m.
