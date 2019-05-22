Former cheerleading coach arrested, accused of stealing $15K+ from cheerleaders

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A former teacher and cheerleading coach is accused of stealing money meant for the cheerleaders at a Henry County high school.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nikia Moore, 38, on Monday, May 20. Investigators said she stole more than $15,000 from Dutchtown High School’s cheerleading squad.
Moore was a teacher and coach during the 2017-18 school year.
Police said after she left her position at the school, funds raised by parents -- which were supposed to be used to buy uniforms and supplies -- were found to be missing.
