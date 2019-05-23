Georgia students' senior prank nearly cost them their graduation

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. - An annual tradition nearly cost dozens of Georgia students the chance to walk at graduation.
Seniors in Wilkes County carried out a senior prank earlier this week. It consisted of flipping desks, wrapping them in Saran Wrap and switching some classrooms.
But they said they got approval and the key from the assistant principal.
On Wednesday, the students protested outside the Wilkes County Board of Education, WJBF-TV reported.
