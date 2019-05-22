Sheriff says grandparents found dead were shot to death

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The Barrow County Sheriff said Wednesday that two grandparents found dead inside their Winder home were shot to death.
Willard and Dorothy Hess were found dead Monday morning by their grandson inside their home on South Ridge Road.
Barrow Sheriff says both victims in double homicide were shot to death. Willard and Dorothy Hess found Monday morning . @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/fWpgRIlFUu— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) May 22, 2019
Channel 2's Tony Thomas has been following the case since the bodies were found.
Thomas spoke Tuesday with the Barrow County sheriff, who said he believes someone killed the couple and that it could have happened as early as last week.
So far, no one has been named a suspect.
Barrow Sheriff says no one ruled out as suspect in murders of Willard and Dorothy Hess. Both were shot to death. Sheriff believes key to case is finding the driver of this car. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/YumVktXP7r— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) May 22, 2019
The Sheriff's Office released a picture of a car "of interest" in the case Tuesday morning, which they believe could be a key to solving the case.
Deputies said the last time anyone spoke to or saw the couple was late Thursday or early Friday.
"It's tough to piece together, but we feel confident," Sheriff Jud Smith said. "We want to know who was driving that car."
Investigators said surveillance video shows a car that was at the home of the couple at least twice in recent days.
