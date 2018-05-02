Man charged with drug trafficking after mailing marijuana joints to county officials, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Snellville man faces 13 felony counts after authorities say he sent letters containing marijuana to several county officials.
The 73-year-old man who calls himself "Caprice" demanded full access to the Gwinnett County jail to distribute marijuana.
The Judge, Sheriff and the District Attorney blew off the threat, but then came a second letter, with a marijuana joint inside.
"Caprice" claims to be an ambassador at large from heaven. He says on Earth, he was discharged from the military and rents a house in Snellville.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas was there when "Caprice" made his first court appearance.
