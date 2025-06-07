Man broke into a stranger’s home and ate food, LaGrange police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police arrested a man in LaGrange early Friday morning after they say he broke into a home and ate food.

The people who live at a home on Monroe Street told police that Brandon Hamler entered their home without permission and was found eating their food in their kitchen.

The people at the home said they don’t know Hamler.

Police say that when they arrived at the home at 4:39 a.m., he was still on the front porch.

Hamler was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and obstruction of officers.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is urged to contact Detective Adam Blane at 706-883-2620.

Information may also be submitted anonymously through Tip411 via the mobile app, the online portal or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.

