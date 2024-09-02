Man arrested for trafficking meth in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after catching him trafficking drugs.

On Sunday, a BCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Mitsubishi Outlander on Napier Avenue.

Deputies said the driver was driving without a tag.

After further investigation, deputies found out that the man was wanted on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The man was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

