Man arrested for burglary at old water facility in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A burglary suspect is behind bars.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the old water treatment facility off of Boxankle Road, about a possible burglary.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators arrived and saw that the suspect had run away from the scene.
After an investigation, he was identified as James Hickman of Forsyth.
On Thursday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at Hickman’s home.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Father of missing Gainesville girl: ‘My heart is broken in two’
- Dangerously hot conditions for Sunday, heat index values up to triple-digits, showers expected
- Mom, daughter convicted of neglecting, exploiting disabled adults, including to buy luxury handbag
Hickman was taken into custody and charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, theft by taking, and obstruction of an officer.
He is being held at the Monroe County Jail without bond.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group