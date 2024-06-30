Man arrested for burglary at old water facility in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A burglary suspect is behind bars.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the old water treatment facility off of Boxankle Road, about a possible burglary.

Investigators arrived and saw that the suspect had run away from the scene.

After an investigation, he was identified as James Hickman of Forsyth.

On Thursday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at Hickman’s home.

Hickman was taken into custody and charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, theft by taking, and obstruction of an officer.

He is being held at the Monroe County Jail without bond.

