Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen pickup truck in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say they caught a truck thief after a chase in the north Georgia mountains.

According to Habersham County officials, the chase happened April 1, just before 2 p.m. along Georgia 197.

Deputies said Sgt. Daniel Seeley spotted a green 1997 Ford Ranger pickup that had been reported stolen from the Cornelia area.

The driver, Quinton Lee Batson, 30, proceeded to the four-way stop at East Louise, turning left onto East Louise Street then left onto West Louise Street (Business Highway 441), traveling in front of El Jinete in Clarkesville headed south.

HCSO said the truck continued down Double Bridge Road driving recklessly, running the stop sign at Windy Ridge Drive and continuing toward Ga. 365. As deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, the truck passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

Batson failed to yield and turned left onto Ansley Road, failing to stop at the stop sign at Ga. 197 South and almost being hit by another vehicle.

After a chase through Habersham County, authorities said Batson drove into a ditch and ran away but deputies caught up to him and tased him.

After being medically evaluated Batson was arrested and taken to the Habersham County Detention Center.

HCSO has charged Batson with theft by taking a motor vehicle, theft by taking, felony fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.

Batson also faces charges with Georgia State Patrol, including driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while license suspended, two counts of stop sign violations, passing in a no-passing zone, speeding, reckless driving, failure to use a turn signal, improper turn, following too closely, failure to exercise due care, littering, and improper stopping.

