Georgia man disappears after driving to Maryland to take care of sick grandmother over Easter

ATLANTA — A Georgia man has not been seen in a week after he drove to Maryland to check on his grandmother who is sick.

Montgomery County Police said Andrew Mostyn Jr. was last seen March 30 around 4 p.m. leaving a home in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Mostyn’s mother, Joy Dameron, told WUSA-TV that her son went to the Nation Mall in Washington, DC, and told his grandmother he would see her on Sunday for Easter, but he hasn’t been seen since.

“He had Easter plans with her... he told her I’ll get up to go to Easter service, hide eggs with the cousins. They had plans for the next day,” Dameron told the TV station.

Mostyn hasn’t shown up for work and his dog, Koda, was left at his home.

That same night he disappeared, Mostyn’s family said they received cryptic messages from his cell phone.

“There were just a couple of weird texts to my niece. Like, ‘come over’. And he wasn’t even there, he was already missing,” Dameron said.

Dameron said she just wants to know her son is OK.

“I hope you’re safe and I hope we see you soon,” she said.

Mostyn was last seen driving a white 2000 Ford F-150 with Georgia plates RYH3051. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

