Man barricaded inside of Marietta home wanted for several crimes, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is on the scene of a situation unfolding outside of a residence on Harry Livingston Lane.

Charles McPhilamy, public information officer for MPD told a Channel 2 Action News photographer that police received an alert for a stolen tag in the area of a neighborhood off of North Marietta Parkway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they located a suspect wanted for connection in several other crimes, including theft and potentially weapons. Police say the suspect was found parking the stolen vehicle on Amy Drive and barricaded himself inside of a home.

It is unclear if the residence the suspect is barricaded inside is his own. Police also believe there is no one being held hostage inside of the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation.

We have a crew on scene and we’re working to learn more, for WSB Tonight starting at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows suspected burglar after breaking into southwest Atlanta home

©2023 Cox Media Group