Georgia country music star remains in critical, but stable condition following heart attack

ATLANTA — Athens country music star Colt Ford remains in critical, but stable condition after suffering a heart attack following a performance in Arizona on Thursday night.

Ford had just finished up a performance at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona when he fell ill.

The singer was rushed to Banner Desert Medical Center where he was admitted to the Intensive care unit.

According to multiple media reports, Ford was transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Ford is known among the country music world for his mix of country and rap. He’s had several No. 1 hits along with “five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with Declaration of Independence bowing at #1 in 2012.”

Ford has done collaborations “with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum. Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean’s #1 hit ‘Dirt Road Anthem’ and Brantley Gilbert’s #1 hit ‘Country Must Be Country Wide’ as a behind-the-scenes force in the studio,” according to his website.

Ford’s publicist said, “More updates are to come,” and additional announcements are expected to be made on his social media accounts.

