Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Georgia

ATLANTA — It may not have been the $1.326 billion jackpot, but two people from Georgia are $50,000 richer from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The Georgia Lottery said the winning tickets were sold in Alpharetta and Leesburg.

The single winning Powerball ticket for the massive jackpot was sold in Oregon. It comes after the drawing was delayed over a procedural issue Saturday night.

The winning numbers drawn early Sunday morning were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the Powerball was 9.

If the winner decides to take the cash option, they will see $621 million.

Saturday’s drawing was the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of Powerball and the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball jackpot had not been won since Jan. 1.

Saturday night’s drawing was delayed for more than three hours after Powerball officials reported that one participating lottery needed additional time to complete the required pre-draw procedures. The measures are put in place to protect the security and integrity of the game.

The drawing occurred in the Florida Lottery studio just before 2:29 a.m. EDT Sunday, Powerball said in a statement.

