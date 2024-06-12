Man arrested after gunfight in the middle of busy crowd in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released new details about a man who shot into a crowd of people in downtown Augusta over the weekend.

On Monday, the GBI identified the shooter as 19-year-old Amazing Lee Blessed Brigham of Hephzibah.

According to the state agency, during the early hours of June 8, three Richmond County deputies were downtown on Broad Street in Augusta working off-duty jobs at Sole’s restaurant.

The GBI said the area had heavy pedestrian traffic from the many bars and restaurants nearby.

Around 1:15 a.m., deputies heard multiple gunshots and responded to the shots fired, finding a man outside a restaurant holding an assault pistol, according to the GBI.

Previous information released by members of law enforcement in Augusta and reported by Channel 2 Action News said initially that the weapon was an assault rifle.

Two of the three deputies fired at Brigham, hitting him at least once. Two other bystanders were also hit by gunfire and were wounded by the gunshots, according to the GBI.

All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their gunshot wounds, the GBI said.

After further investigation by the GBI, agents learned the gunfire outside the restaurant was between Brigham and multiple other unidentified individuals and the gunfight spread across two to three blocks.

So far, it is not known what led to the gunfight, according to the GBI. Agents recovered multiple weapons at the crime scene, as well as evidence of the crime, including seven vehicles hit by gunfire, officials said.

Multiple businesses in the area also took damage from the gunshots fired during the incident, the GBI said.

After being treated for his injuries, Brigham was taken into custody by Richmond County deputies and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possessing a firearm during the commission of the crime.

The GBI continues to investigate the incident.

