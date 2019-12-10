0 Man accused of car chase that killed 2 was found not guilty of murder months earlier

ATLANTA - A 19-year-old accused of killing two people in a crash had been acquitted three months earlier in a murder case. In a tragic twist, the murder victim and one of the crash victims were family friends.

Rashaud Broner's family told Channel 2's Matt Johnson they will never forget the day a group of men knocked on his door and killed him in front of his family.

What hasn't made it easier is one of the men who was on trial for his murder has reentered their lives -- this time for killing a family friend.

"The same person that was involved in my cousin's case was the same person that was driving the Jeep that killed Jermaine Jackson," said a family member. "Feel like it just brought it all the way back."

Jackson and Mark Hampton were killed last week on Lee Street and Campbellton Road when a car crashed into them.

Atlanta police said they attempted to pull over Marguell Scott, 19, and Emmanuel Fambro, 19, who they say were wanted for carjacking.

Officers said Scott, the driver, refused to stop and drove through an intersection, slamming into Hampton and Jackson's car. Both Jackson and Hampton died.

Three months before the crash, Scott had been on trial for Broner's murder, where a jury found him not guilty.

A relative of Broner asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation but wanted to share her family's frustration.

"I feel like the system failed my family," she said.

Scott's murder acquittal was only fourth out of 34 cases the Fulton County District Attorney's Office tried this year.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, district attorney Paul Howard said:

"What is so troubling is when a defendant receives another chance, as Scott did, and instead chooses to continue a life of crime and ultimately becomes responsible for the tragic deaths of two innocent people."

Broner's family hopes this latest arrest will be his last.

"I truly believe justice is going to be served."

Jail records show that Scott was booked into jail after being treated at a hospital for injuries in the crash. Police are also looking to see if they can charge him with a carjacking.

