Man accused of injuring north GA deputy, ramming into patrol vehicle found hiding under camper bed

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — After nearly 48 hours on the run, a man accused of ramming into a north Georgia sheriff’s office patrol vehicle and injuring a deputy is back behind bars.

Jonathan William Harris, 34, was arrested late Thursday night after a store employee recognized him and called 911.

Surveillance video captured Harris leaving the store in a Kubota side-by-side, which investigators found abandoned a short distance away. Investigators then tracked him to a camper parked in the yard of a home.

Harris was found hiding underneath a bed in the camper. He had two guns with him and two more in a bag.

The manhunt for Harris started early Wednesday morning when a Habersham County deputy pulled over Harris and the truck pulling a trailer he was driving near Toccoa because the trailer had two flat tires.

When the deputy got out of the patrol car, they say Harris rammed into the car, pushing it into the deputy.

As Harris sped away, the 34-year-old deputy fired shots at him. The deputy only suffered minor injuries.

A passenger in the truck, Antone Cortez Hall, 44, of Gainesville, was arrested at the scene.

The full list of charges that Harris will face is unclear. He is currently being held in the Habersham County Jail.

