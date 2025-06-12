Manhunt underway for GA man accused of ramming truck into patrol vehicle, leaving deputy injured

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect wanted for assault on a deputy remains at large, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Wednesday, around 3:30 a.m., a Habersham County deputy stopped a truck pulling a trailer near Juniper Trail in Toccoa. The GBI said the trailer had two flat tires. The truck stopped at the end of Juniper Trail.

Officials said that as the deputy stepped out of his patrol car, the driver of the truck, Jonathan William Harris, 34, of Sautee, Ga., rammed into the patrol car, causing it to hit the deputy and knock him to the ground.

The GBI said Harris got out of the truck, and that’s when the deputy fired his gun and the 34-year-old ran away.

The deputy sustained minor injuries and Harris’s condition is unknown, the GBI said.

A passenger in the truck, Antone Cortez Hall, 44, of Gainesville, was arrested at the scene.

Hall is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of an officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Habersham County Detention Center.

Harris remains on the run. If you see him, do not approach. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Harris is facing charges of possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, fleeing/eluding a police officer, aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, obstruction of an officer, and theft by receiving stolen property. The 34-year-old also has outstanding warrants for his arrest from an unrelated incident.

According to the GBI, the truck and trailer had been reported stolen out of Hall County before the incident.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is handling all criminal charges related to this incident. The GBI’s role is limited to conducting an independent investigation into the use of force.

