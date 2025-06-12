Forsyth County leaders approve $225 million development in hopes of attracting the NHL

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County leaders voted unanimously to approve a major development, all in hopes of bringing a pro hockey team to north Georgia.

This was the final vote on the $225 million project and a critical step in efforts to attract a hockey team.

Developer Vernon Krouse was at the meeting that included the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, the Forsyth County Board of Education and the Development Authority.

Members of all three boards met, and all voted unanimously to approve the final, official documents for the project.

It’s a milestone.

“Without this vote, we could not go to the NHL. This was a prerequisite,” Krouse told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims.

It was April 2023 when Krause publicly announced his plans to build a mixed-use development centered around an 18,000-seat hockey arena in Forsyth County.

It’s named “The Gathering at South Forsyth” and would be located along Georgia 400 between Alpharetta and Cumming.

The National Hockey League has not said it plans to expand and bring a franchise to the Atlanta market.

However, Krause says the demand is here and his development can accommodate a team.

“A lot of people in this state believe we should have a hockey team. I believe we’re gonna have one,” Krause said.

Forsyth County commissioners agreed to provide $225 million in bond financing, but only if The Gathering lands a pro hockey team.

With county officials approving these final, critical documents, Krause plans to meet with the NHL commissioner after the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Krause said to see three governing bodies in Forsyth County unanimously approve the project brings him to tears.

“It’s emotional. It’s been a lot of hard work by a lot of people. It’s nice to see when your hard work, our team has worked hard, it has paid off,” Krause explained.

Krause says he talked with Commissioner Gary Bettman this week. He says if this final approval from the county came today, Bettman would meet with him after the NHL finals.

Krause says he expects a decision from the NHL about expansion at the latest by the end of this year.

