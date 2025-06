CARROLLTON, Ga. — All lanes of Highway 27 North in Carrollton are closed after an officer was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic, Carrollton police said.

Police say the location is near Ingles. They are asking people to avoid the area.

The officer was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, a public information officer confirmed to Channel 2 News.

Channel 2 is working to find out more.

