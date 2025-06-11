‘Senseless’: Brothers, ages 13 and 14, accused of Clayton party shooting, posting it to social media

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two brothers, ages 13 and 14, are accused of shooting up a party and leaving a minor with a gunshot wound.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was in the courtroom Wednesday as a judge chastised the teens in their first appearance, telling them she sees too many young people ruining their lives with guns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s senseless and y’all could have killed somebody, literally killed somebody, murdered somebody shooting like that,” said Clayton County Magistrate Court Judge Latrevia Kates Johnson.

Channel 2 is identifying Dwayne Tolbert, 14 years old, and Major Tolbert, 13, because they are being tried as adults. They were held without bond.

The teens are accused of the shooting on Pebble Ridge Lane in January. The shooting sent teens running for cover.

Kates Johnson said it began when the teens were told they weren’t invited. There was a fight, and one or both began spraying bullets everywhere, she said.

Then they are accused of posting a video of it to social media.

“You ended up shooting a minor in the leg and then posted it on Instagram what you had done,” the judge said.

Kates Johnson said too many kids are using guns for cool points and ruining their lives.

“It’s heartbreaking to see y’all young people where you are, and I’m seeing it every single day,” she said.

The judge said these are only allegations, but the brothers’ lives will be on a different path if true. They face several charges, including aggravated assault, reckless conduct, child cruelty and possession of a firearm.

One of the teens tried to explain his side of the story, but the judge cut him off so he wouldn’t incriminate himself.

“I know your parents are devastated,” she said. “She has two sons locked up.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group