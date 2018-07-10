  • Maintenance worker spots man in restricted area at Atlanta airport, police say

    By: Carl Willis

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a second breach at the world's busiest airport in less than a month. 

    [READ MORE: Man arrested after he jumps on plane wing, pounds on windows at Atlanta airport, police say]

    They told Channel 2 Action News a maintenance worker spotted a man in a restricted area Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and called 911.

    Channel 2's Carl Willis is speaking with officials on how they plan on securing the perimeter for Channel 2 Action News at 6.

    In June, a man identified as Jhryin Jones was arrested after making his way onto the tarmac. 

    Police said he jumped a fence before running toward the planes.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories