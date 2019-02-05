  • Lone survivor of mass shooting says he tried to save his mother during rampage

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    POLK COUNTY, Ga. - The lone survivor of a shooting spree in Rockmart is speaking to Channel 2 Action News for the first time. 

    The shootings happened on the night of Jan. 24. Police said Daylon Delon Gamble, 27, opened fire at two scenes, a house and an apartment, just yards away from each other.

    Peerless Brown, 20, said he had just pulled into his driveway on Williamson Street when he said his estranged cousin knocked on his door.

    "Right after I turned around, that’s when he shot me in the head," Brown said.

    The four people killed are Helen Rose Mitchell, 48; Jaequnn Davis,19; Arkeyla Perry, 24; and Dadrian Cummings, 26.

