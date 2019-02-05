POLK COUNTY, Ga. - The lone survivor of a shooting spree in Rockmart is speaking to Channel 2 Action News for the first time.
The shootings happened on the night of Jan. 24. Police said Daylon Delon Gamble, 27, opened fire at two scenes, a house and an apartment, just yards away from each other.
Peerless Brown, 20, said he had just pulled into his driveway on Williamson Street when he said his estranged cousin knocked on his door.
"Right after I turned around, that’s when he shot me in the head," Brown said.
The four people killed are Helen Rose Mitchell, 48; Jaequnn Davis,19; Arkeyla Perry, 24; and Dadrian Cummings, 26.
The 1 survivor of a multiple shooting in Rockmart was hit in the back of his neck. The bullet went through, hit his jaw, & came out just under his eye. It’s a miracle that this 20 y/o lived to tell this story you’ll only hear & see ok Ch2 at 5 & 6pm today pic.twitter.com/ElpQCbrilo— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 5, 2019
