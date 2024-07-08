Log truck turns over, shutting down west Georgia highway

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A highway in Haralson County is shut down after a log truck overturned.
Deputies say the crash happened on Hwy. 100 near Crossroads Church Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Only the log truck was involved, but it’s unclear what led to it toppling over.
A crane is on the scene working to help get it back upright.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘While we looked, Julian didn’t’: Sister of man found dead says his boyfriend had bizarre reaction
- 1 dead, 5 injured after chain-reaction crash on I-285 in Dunwoody
- Man, woman with warrants in 3 counties arrested, gave deputies fake names after being pulled over
Deputies say the road will reopen once the truck is cleared.
Luckily, the driver was not hurt.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group