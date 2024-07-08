Log truck turns over, shutting down west Georgia highway

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A highway in Haralson County is shut down after a log truck overturned.

Deputies say the crash happened on Hwy. 100 near Crossroads Church Road.

Only the log truck was involved, but it’s unclear what led to it toppling over.

A crane is on the scene working to help get it back upright.

Deputies say the road will reopen once the truck is cleared.

Luckily, the driver was not hurt.

