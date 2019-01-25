Local city puts temporary stop to film productions

NEWNAN, Ga. - One local city council has decided to pull the plug on film productions temporarily.
Small business owners in the Newnan area told Channel 2’s Wendy Corona that it's time to get a handle on how productions are planned.
In the past month the town square has hosted two major movie productions.
ses say they are feeling the pinch of productions that blocked off streets and many of the square’s few parking spaces.
The City Council voted on a filming moratorium through May, saying in statement:
"The City of Newnan is committed to the prompt review and development of a permitting process that successfully balances the interest of the film industry as well as our community’s residents and business owners."
In all, film and TV productions brought about $9.5 billion into Georgia last year.
