LIVE UPDATES: 946K without power as Florence brings more 'catastrophic' flooding

Waves slam the Oceana Pier & Pier House Restaurant in Atlantic Beach, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 as Hurricane Florence approaches the area. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)54
Thomas said as they were leaving the eye and back into the wall of the storm, the plane started to get rocked by Florence.8
Florence is weakening as it moves inland, but extreme heavy rainfall will continue today with the slow-moving tropical storm.
Coastal storm surge flooding will gradually subside today, but flooding will still be a main concern with Florence, according to Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls.
Florence made landfall Friday morning as a Category 1 and killed at least five in North Carolina on Friday.
A mother and baby were killed when a tree fell on their home in Wilmington. A man was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous said the baby was about eight months old.
More than 781,000 people are still without power in North Carolina and more than 165,000 households in South Carolina are also in the dark.
LIVE UPDATES:
5 a.m.
Sustained winds of 50 MPH and gusts with 65 MPH were measured at 5 a.m., but Florence is moving only 5 MPH.
5AM: Florence is slowly weakening while its center remains inland over far eastern South Carolina. Although coastal storm surge flooding will gradually subside today, extremely heavy rainfall will continue to be a serious hazard with slow-moving Florence. pic.twitter.com/UE28cD3uzK— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 15, 2018
4:15 a.m.
LATEST: 36 water rescues have taken place overnight and at least 9 animal rescues in Carteret County, North Carolina, officials say. https://t.co/7oA6OAkb31 #Florence pic.twitter.com/12wUNb66tx— ABC News (@ABC) September 15, 2018
