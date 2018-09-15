  • LIVE UPDATES: 946K without power as Florence brings more 'catastrophic' flooding

    Updated:

    Florence is weakening as it moves inland, but extreme heavy rainfall will continue today with the slow-moving tropical storm.

    Coastal storm surge flooding will gradually subside today, but flooding will still be a main concern with Florence, according to Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls

    Florence made landfall Friday morning as a Category 1 and killed at least five in North Carolina on Friday.

    A mother and baby were killed when a tree fell on their home in Wilmington. A man was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous said the baby was about eight months old. 

    More than 781,000 people are still without power in North Carolina and more than 165,000 households in South Carolina are also in the dark.

    LIVE UPDATES:

    5 a.m.

    Sustained winds of 50 MPH and gusts with 65 MPH were measured at 5 a.m., but Florence is moving only 5 MPH. 

    4:15 a.m.

