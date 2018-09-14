Convoy of Care: Here's how you can help Hurricane Florence victims

ATLANTA, Ga. - Channel 2 WSB-TV announced today that it is activating the “Convoy of Care” relief effort once again. The station is partnering with Caring for Others, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, News 95.5 AM750 WSB, B98.5, KISS 104.1 and 97.1 FM to help the flood-ravaged communities of the Carolinas. The TV station, newspaper and radio stations are all owned by Atlanta-based Cox Media Group.
The effort to collect and send bottled water, diapers and household cleaning supplies to the Carolinas begins Monday morning and runs through Tuesday. Other key partners in making this effort work who are donating their services are:
- Atlanta Peach Movers
- Georgia Motor Trucking Association
- Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police
- National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
- Georgia Sheriff’s Association
“An incredible response from our viewers, listeners and readers met a critical need for Harvey storm victims last year,” said Condace Pressley, Director of Community Affairs for Channel 2. “Together, with support from our community partners across the state, we can make a difference and send help to those needing it most in the Carolinas.”
What You Can Do:
- Drop off cases of packaged bottled water, unopened boxes of diapers and household cleaning supplies.
- Collections will be accepted Monday through Tuesday, September 17-18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Drop off locations:
- WSB Studios, 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. Click here for directions
- Caring for Others warehouse on 3537 Browns Mill Road, Atlanta 30354 Click here for directions
“Last year’s effort filled 13 tractor trailers with much needed bottled water for the people in Houston,” said Misti Turnbull, News Director for Channel 2 Action News. “This year, Hurricane Florence is ravaging the Carolina coastline. The pictures from our crews positioned in the strike zone reveal a massive need after the storm passes. Our viewers, listeners and readers have responded time and time again to help their neighbors. Unfortunately, we need their help once again.”
For the third year in a row, Channel 2 has activated Convoy of Care starting with Baton Rouge in 2016 followed by Houston in 2017.
