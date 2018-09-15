11 people have died in Florence. Here's what we know about the victims:

At least 11 people have died as Florence continues to churn over the Carolinas. Here's what we know about the victims:
A 41-year-old mother and her seven-month-old son were killed in Wilmington, North Carolina, when a tree fell on their home, officials said. The woman's husband was injured in the incident and taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.
A 78-year-old man in Kinston, North Carolina, was electrocuted when he tried to connect two extension cords outside in the rain, according to Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Roger Dail.
Florence made landfall Friday morning as a Category 1 and killed at least five in North Carolina on Friday.
A 77-year-old man in Lenoir County, North Carolina, fell and died from "a cardiac event" while checking on dogs outside during the storm, officials said.
An 81-year-old man died in Wayne County when he fell and struck his head while packing to evacuate, officials said.
A 68-year-old man died when he was electrocuted while plugging in a generator in Lenoir County.
A husband and wife also died in a house fire in Cumberland County, officials said.
The only storm-related death in South Carolina was a woman who struck a tree while driving, officials said.
