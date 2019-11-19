Live or work downtown? You can help decide how to improve transportation

ATLANTA - For anyone who lives and works downtown -- or even if you drive through it -- we have some pretty cool news. You'll be able to decide how to spend $1 million to improve transportation in the downtown area.
How would you solve downtown Atlanta's transportation issues? Let us know here.
The new initiative "Downtown Decides" launches Tuesday and anyone can submit ideas on how to use the $1 million dollars, and no idea is off the table.
Want better lighting or sidewalks or a dedicated lane for scooters? Let your voice be heard.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach details the new initiative launching today and explains how you can submit your ideas, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
