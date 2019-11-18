  • Cop crashed into car while playing Grand Theft Auto video, investigation finds

    By: Justin Gray

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A distracted driver slammed into a car, nearly killing a woman. 

    It turns out, he was a police officer and a Grand Theft Auto video was playing in the car at the time. 

    Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray got a look at the woman's car and learned the officer was going about 70 mph when he hit the almost stopped vehicle.

