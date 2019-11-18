Cop crashed into car while playing Grand Theft Auto video, investigation finds

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A distracted driver slammed into a car, nearly killing a woman.
It turns out, he was a police officer and a Grand Theft Auto video was playing in the car at the time.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray got a look at the woman's car and learned the officer was going about 70 mph when he hit the almost stopped vehicle.
TONIGHT AT 11, we're digging into why the officer was only cited for following too close and the concerns that other police officers could be distracted behind the wheel.
MORE 2 INVESTIGATES STORIES:
- Georgia parents unable to find out vaccination rates in their children's schools
- Dangerous disease killing deer across country moving into southeast
- HIV Hot Spots: The areas in metro Atlanta the disease has taken a grip
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}