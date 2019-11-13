Georgia parents unable to find out vaccination rates in their children's schools

ATLANTA - A Channel 2 Action News investigation found that parents cannot find out the vaccination coverage rate in their child's school.
Channel 2 anchor Sophia Choi looked into the matter for five months and learned it's a tough question to answer.
The Georgia Department of Public Health provided data on the county level that showed what percentage of kindergartners were not vaccinated for the 2018-19 school year.
However, Channel 2 Action News could not obtain the breakdown in each school.
THURSDAY AT 6 A.M.: Why parents say the data the state is handing over is not enough + the concerns the health department has if it breaks down the numbers even more.
MORE 2 INVESTIGATES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}