  • Georgia parents unable to find out vaccination rates in their children's schools

    By: Sophia Choi

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A Channel 2 Action News investigation found that parents cannot find out the vaccination coverage rate in their child's school.  

    Channel 2 anchor Sophia Choi looked into the matter for five months and learned it's a tough question to answer. 

    The Georgia Department of Public Health provided data on the county level that showed what percentage of kindergartners were not vaccinated for the 2018-19 school year. 

    However, Channel 2 Action News could not obtain the breakdown in each school.

