Group of teens storm school bus, attack children inside, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a group of teens stormed a school bus today and attacked elementary school children. It was so serious, that one child was taken to the hospital.
It happened on the school bus on Hollyhock Terrace, just about a mile from Snapfinger Elementary School in DeKalb County.
Parents told Channel 2's Tom Regan they are stunned. They told him they didn't get word of the vicious bus assault until they were in line to pick their kids up.
"That is outrageous," said parent Alexis Clarke.
Listen to the disturbing voicemail the school sent out to the parents, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
