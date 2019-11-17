Clark Atlanta student allegedly killed by roommate, boyfriend laid to rest

ATHENS, Ga. - A college senior who police say was murdered by her roommate and her roommate's boyfriend was laid to rest Saturday.
Alexis Crawford's story captured the hearts of people across the country. She attended Clark Atlanta University and was from Athens.
Crawford's roommate Jordyn Jones, and Jones' boyfriend Barron Brantley, have been charged with her killing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Kaepernick workout moved to high school 'to ensure transparency,' agents say
- Atlanta woman pleads guilty to using NBA player's stolen ID to try to get $2.5M loan
- Plan would create a Marietta shelter for immigrant children
- Slain Clark Atlanta student surrounded by white roses for visitation
Police say just days before her death, Crawford reported that Brantley sexually assaulted her.
Hundreds of people came together at Cornerstone Church in Athens on Saturday for Crawford's funeral.
Friends and family made it clear just how deeply the young woman was loved.
We'll take you to the ceremony, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat following the game.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}